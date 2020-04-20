Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Short Interest Down 23.9% in March

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,800 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 256,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navios Maritime stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.18% of Navios Maritime worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NM traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.21. 36,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,389. Navios Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $28.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $118.88 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Navios Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

