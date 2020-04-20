Neutral Dollar Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges (NUSD)

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00013965 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin. Neutral Dollar has a total market cap of $80,860.63 and $831.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00053725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000711 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.64 or 0.04522926 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00066403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013920 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005294 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008731 BTC.

About Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 94,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,178 tokens. The official message board for Neutral Dollar is medium.com/@neutralproject . Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io . Neutral Dollar ‘s official website is neutralproject.com

Neutral Dollar Token Trading

Neutral Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

