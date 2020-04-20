New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. “

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NMFC. National Securities upgraded New Mountain Finance from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on New Mountain Finance from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded New Mountain Finance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on New Mountain Finance from $14.50 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.65.

NYSE NMFC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,678. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.11. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $73.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.18%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 107.09%.

In other New Mountain Finance news, CAO Adam Weinstein purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $286,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Stone purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $41,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 64,550 shares of company stock valued at $692,921. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth $68,000. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 1,072.8% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 20,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $614,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 722,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 51,148 shares during the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Mountain Finance (NMFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.