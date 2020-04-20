Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Short Interest Update

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,910,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 16,866,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $174,265.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,635,776.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $111,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,400 shares of company stock worth $2,071,584 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,706,510,000 after buying an additional 1,764,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,193,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,659,525,000 after buying an additional 107,927 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,407,000 after buying an additional 4,973,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,242,000 after buying an additional 1,966,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth about $378,296,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.23. 10,461,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,395,236. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average is $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.08. Newmont Goldcorp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

