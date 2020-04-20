NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $687.43 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will announce $687.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $649.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $755.40 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted sales of $421.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $991.49 million to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $648.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.18 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.50 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.61.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.79. 1,155,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.45. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $3,672,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,863,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 51.4% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 2,510,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 852,940 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

