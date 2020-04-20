Noir (NOR) Trading Down 19.6% Over Last Week

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Noir coin can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Noir has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. Noir has a total market cap of $276,222.01 and approximately $562.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.87 or 0.02739848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00225500 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00050973 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,322,843 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

