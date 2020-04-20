Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) will report $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia Oyj’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.01). Nokia Oyj reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nokia Oyj.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 4.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. 34,569,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,375,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

