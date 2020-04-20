Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has $150.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several other reports. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $194.50.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC stock traded down $6.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,697,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,108. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.39. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,275,416,000 after buying an additional 692,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,375,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,237,708,000 after purchasing an additional 236,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,354,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $201,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $195,630,000 after purchasing an additional 335,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.