Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Short Interest Down 18.7% in March

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 7,437,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $325,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,458 shares of company stock worth $5,889,330. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 97.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at about $670,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,361,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.02.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

