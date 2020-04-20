Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Short Interest Down 24.0% in March

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 4,418,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $35.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,722. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $55.34. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.95%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

