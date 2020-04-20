NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $330.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $305.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $277.35.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $5.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $287.05. 11,206,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,790,111. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,829 shares of company stock valued at $34,323,482. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.3% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

