Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives $5.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OCSL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:OCSL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. 753,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,161. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.68 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 79.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, COO Mathew Pendo purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $29,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,507. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson purchased 25,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $100,763.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 46,205 shares of company stock valued at $197,539 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 500,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 91,371 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 331,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 27,010 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

