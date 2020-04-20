O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 1,532,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $465.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $5.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $373.51. The company had a trading volume of 668,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $333.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

