Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Lucas Capital Management

Lucas Capital Management lessened its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth $190,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 68,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 99,795 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 74,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PBA shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

NYSE:PBA traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,907,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.39. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.1482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

