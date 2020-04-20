Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Downgraded by Argus

Argus cut shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SVB Leerink raised Perrigo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.86.
Shares of PRGO traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.86. 885,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,613. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.23. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average is $52.65.
In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 2,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Perrigo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.
About Perrigo
Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.
