Phantasma (SOUL) One Day Volume Hits $746,386.00

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Phantasma has a market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $746,386.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for about $0.0419 or 0.00000582 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Bitbns and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 78.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00033597 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00047214 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000698 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,209.72 or 1.00138122 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00061901 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.