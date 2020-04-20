Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra lowered their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

In related news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 3,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $88,972.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,471,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,414,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,033,000 after buying an additional 548,589 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,564,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,922,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,612,000 after purchasing an additional 369,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after purchasing an additional 329,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

PPC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,900. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $33.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

