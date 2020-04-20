Pinkcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $277.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $510,356.61 and $277.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, SouthXchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.80 or 0.01135142 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00061014 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00201256 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002065 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 442,420,358 coins and its circulating supply is 417,159,922 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Bittrex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

