Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ: PNFP) in the last few weeks:

4/6/2020 – Pinnacle Financial Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $66.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Pinnacle Financial Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

3/30/2020 – Pinnacle Financial Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $38.40. 771,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,489. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.55 per share, with a total value of $127,650.00. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $29,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,146,040 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 112.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,297,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,700,000 after buying an additional 685,612 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 62.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,706,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 658,476 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $34,300,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,903.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 532,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,194,000 after purchasing an additional 518,756 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $32,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.