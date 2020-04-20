Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ: PNFP) in the last few weeks:
- 4/6/2020 – Pinnacle Financial Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $66.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2020 – Pinnacle Financial Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/2/2020 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “
- 3/30/2020 – Pinnacle Financial Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2020 – Pinnacle Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $38.40. 771,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,489. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55.
Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 112.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,297,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,700,000 after buying an additional 685,612 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 62.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,706,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 658,476 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $34,300,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,903.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 532,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,194,000 after purchasing an additional 518,756 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $32,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.
