PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last Week

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $2,950.47 and approximately $1.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PlatinumBAR

XPTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io . PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

