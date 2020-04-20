PlayGame Hits Market Cap of $129,915.97 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 19.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, PlayGame has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One PlayGame token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinTiger. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $129,915.97 and approximately $101.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.87 or 0.02739848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00225500 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00050973 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

