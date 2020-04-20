PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Upgraded to Buy by Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Nomura currently has $114.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $95.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PNC. Citigroup decreased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $154.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.86.

PNC traded up $10.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,851,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,540. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.39. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 9,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,043.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

