PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $108.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $136.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $127.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.79.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,953. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,625,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,377,732,000 after purchasing an additional 69,569 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,382,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $585,019,000 after purchasing an additional 179,975 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,203,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $426,618,000 after purchasing an additional 84,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,455,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,791,000 after purchasing an additional 35,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,300,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,047,000 after purchasing an additional 33,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

