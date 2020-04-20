PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for PPL’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. PPL reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PPL will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PPL by 2.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.9% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 42,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 23.9% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 14.9% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth $78,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.39. 3,886,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,164,063. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.34. PPL has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

