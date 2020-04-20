PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 527,400 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 665,300 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 184,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $600,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,500 in the last ninety days. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,769,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 299,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 19,370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.00. 157,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,629. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PriceSmart has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $79.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $906.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.46 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

