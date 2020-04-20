Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.88-5.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $69.715-70.391 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.45 billion.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.82.

PG stock opened at $124.69 on Monday. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.75 and a 200-day moving average of $121.04. The company has a market cap of $307.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.45, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

