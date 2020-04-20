Profile Utility Token (PUT) Price Up 22.8% Over Last 7 Days

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, Allcoin, Coinnest and LBank. In the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $81,052.50 and approximately $6,955.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00033669 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00047209 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000696 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,220.56 or 0.99981211 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00061870 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Coinrail, LBank, Bit-Z and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

