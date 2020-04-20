Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Stock Position Reduced by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Pure Cycle makes up 2.9% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 342,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 335,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Pure Cycle by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at $3,576,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pure Cycle by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCYO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other Pure Cycle news, major shareholder Plaisance Capital Llc acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.69 per share, with a total value of $269,390.00. Also, major shareholder Plaisance Spv I, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 64,076 shares of company stock valued at $581,258 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCYO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 108,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,597. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $237.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.68. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $13.83.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

