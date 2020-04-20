QAD Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:QADA)

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

QAD has a payout ratio of -290.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect QAD to earn $0.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 580.0%.

Get QAD alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA opened at $39.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. QAD has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.24. The company has a market cap of $811.15 million, a PE ratio of -48.02 and a beta of 1.11.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). QAD had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. QAD’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that QAD will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,276,945 shares in the company, valued at $230,527,335.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Lender sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $110,124.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,075,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,570 shares of company stock valued at $988,785. 51.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of QAD from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of QAD from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.