QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Short Interest Down 28.1% in March

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 128,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 20.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 26.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCRH stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.65. 66,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,648. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. QCR has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.16.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $69.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.83 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 11.42%. As a group, analysts predict that QCR will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QCRH shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of QCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

