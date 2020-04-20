Quant (QNT) Price Hits $5.55 on Top Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last seven days, Quant has traded up 19% against the US dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $66.97 million and $4.53 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can currently be purchased for about $5.55 or 0.00080391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00419492 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00001071 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00032641 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011780 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012592 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004407 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001672 BTC.

About Quant

QNT is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

