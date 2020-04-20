Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Short Interest Update

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,330,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 32,816,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Qurate Retail Inc Series A news, CEO Michael A. George purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,439,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,268,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 12,869,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,031 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 20.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,461,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,477 shares during the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 4,998,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,137,000 after purchasing an additional 278,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,535,000 after acquiring an additional 144,930 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,334,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,461,000 after acquiring an additional 397,646 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. BidaskClub raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.61. 2,802,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,571,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. Research analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

