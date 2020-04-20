Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Short Interest Down 19.2% in March

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Rand Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rand Capital stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Rand Capital worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAND stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.12. 15,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 187.34 and a quick ratio of 187.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. Rand Capital has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.24.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rand Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 84.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

