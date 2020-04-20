RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Short Interest Down 24.1% in March

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 346,200 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 456,200 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $15.90. 25,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,807. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.58. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Svennilson Peter acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,118,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 34.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

