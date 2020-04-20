Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,109.75 ($27.75).

RAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,039 ($26.82) target price (down previously from GBX 2,100 ($27.62)) on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Shore Capital upgraded Rathbone Brothers to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rathbone Brothers to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,710 ($22.49) to GBX 1,430 ($18.81) in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,240 ($29.47) to GBX 2,220 ($29.20) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of Rathbone Brothers stock traded up GBX 136 ($1.79) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,504 ($19.78). The stock had a trading volume of 79,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,085. The company has a market capitalization of $848.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,460.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,942.62. Rathbone Brothers has a 52 week low of GBX 1,194 ($15.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,560 ($33.68). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67.

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 132.80 ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 129.60 ($1.70) by GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $25.00. Rathbone Brothers’s payout ratio is 1.44%.

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

