RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Short Interest Update

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director James Kao bought 9,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $159,485.30. 23.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBB. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $593,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 64,194 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 236.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 123,500 shares in the last quarter. 33.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,649. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $249.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.75.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 million. Analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.