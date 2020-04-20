RealChain (RCT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $11,452.00

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. RealChain has a total market capitalization of $157,395.58 and approximately $11,452.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealChain token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, OKEx and CoinBene. In the last seven days, RealChain has traded 16% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00053725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000711 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.64 or 0.04522926 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00066403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013920 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005294 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008731 BTC.

RealChain Profile

RealChain is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,220,249 tokens. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org . RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, OKEx and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

