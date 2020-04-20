Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BioSig Technologies (BSGM)

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ: BSGM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/17/2020 – BioSig Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace. The Company’s first product, PURE EPTM System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. The system is indicated for use under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data. This novel cardiac signal acquisition and display system is engineered to assist electrophysiologists in clinical decision-making during electrophysiology procedures in patients with abnormal heart rates and rhythms. “

4/15/2020 – BioSig Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – BioSig Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/8/2020 – BioSig Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – BioSig Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/30/2020 – BioSig Technologies is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – BioSig Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of BSGM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,983. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. BioSig Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in BioSig Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioSig Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in BioSig Technologies by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in BioSig Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.94% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

