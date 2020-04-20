Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Issues Earnings Results

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $9.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.70. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

