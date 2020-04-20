Reviewing Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) & InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) and InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc ., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firsthand Technology Value Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.47%. Given InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . is more favorable than Firsthand Technology Value Fund.

Volatility and Risk

Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Firsthand Technology Value Fund and InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund $1.79 million 13.70 -$64.53 million N/A N/A InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . $34.40 million 1.90 -$14.54 million $0.99 4.80

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has higher revenue and earnings than Firsthand Technology Value Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Firsthand Technology Value Fund and InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund N/A 3.78% 3.59% InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . -13.00% 9.53% 4.15%

Summary

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . beats Firsthand Technology Value Fund on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings. In addition, it also makes investments in connection with the acquisition or divestiture of companies or divisions of companies. The fund seeks to invest through direct investments in private companies, negotiations with selling shareholders, and in organized secondary marketplaces for private securities. It may also invest in micro-cap publicly traded companies and also make investments in securities of public companies. The fund seeks to invest in private technology, information technology, cleantech sector, and companies that possess patents and other defensible intellectual property rights with a focus on Internet, consumer electronics, computer hardware, computer software, social networking, computer peripherals, solar photovoltaic, energy efficiency, solid-state lighting, water purification, wind-generated electricity, fuel cells, bio-fuels, electronic components, semiconductors, telecommunications, and advanced materials. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources. It invests primarily in equity securities of private companies in the United States. However the fund also invests in securities of public companies located outside of the United States. It seeks to invest between $1 million and $10 million each in its investee companies. The fund structures its equity investments as preferred stock, common stock, warrants, limited partnership interests, options, other beneficial ownership interests, convertible debt, short term debt investments, high-yield bonds, and distressed debt. It prefers to control, be represented on, or have observer rights on the board of directors of a portfolio company. The fund seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisition by other industry participants, initial public offering of common stock, or other capital market transaction.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA more than $15 million. The fund is based in New York, New York.

