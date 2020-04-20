Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RAD. ValuEngine downgraded Rite Aid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised Rite Aid from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Rite Aid has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Shares of RAD traded up $2.24 on Friday, hitting $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,828,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,447,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.22). Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rite Aid will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rite Aid by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.