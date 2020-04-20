Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $129.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett raised Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.88.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,154. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $209.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $506,143.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,238.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total value of $510,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,303 shares of company stock worth $1,286,852. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.