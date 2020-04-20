Roper Technologies’ (ROP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $325.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $382.70.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of ROP traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $320.32. The stock had a trading volume of 473,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,365. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $395.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.54. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,874,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,238,000 after purchasing an additional 515,450 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 724,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,619,000 after purchasing an additional 233,622 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,273,000 after purchasing an additional 134,374 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,740,000 after purchasing an additional 119,835 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.