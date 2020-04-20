Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.67.

Newmont Goldcorp stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,461,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,395,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.86. Newmont Goldcorp has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.08.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $111,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $174,265.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,635,776.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,584 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

