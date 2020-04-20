Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 8,012,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $196,394.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,862.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Sabre alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 586.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sabre by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Sabre by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sabre by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SABR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. 9,336,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,037,986. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.73.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.68 million. Sabre had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sabre will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lowered Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.