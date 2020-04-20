Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 8,012,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $196,394.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,862.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 586.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sabre by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Sabre by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sabre by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.68 million. Sabre had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sabre will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lowered Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.
About Sabre
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
