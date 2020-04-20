SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in SAP were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in SAP by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in SAP by 0.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 758.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in SAP by 10.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.56. The stock had a trading volume of 919,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,143. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $140.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.63 and its 200-day moving average is $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.7119 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. SAP’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.70.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

