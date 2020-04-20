Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $15.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.36. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.07. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.90 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.91.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,937.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

