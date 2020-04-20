Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Short Interest Update

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 942,300 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 1,243,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of SCHN stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $14.25. 202,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,903. The firm has a market cap of $370.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.36. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.41 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 142,949 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

