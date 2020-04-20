Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Short Interest Down 20.2% in March

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 1,629,200 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 294,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.22. 345,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $886.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $31.42.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBCF. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,005.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher E. Fogal purchased 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $49,900.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $290,727.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

