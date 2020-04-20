Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Short Interest Down 28.7% in March

Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 1,584,300 shares. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

SCWX stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 251,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,409. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $911.43 million, a P/E ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 1.29. Secureworks has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.02 million. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. Secureworks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Secureworks will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCWX shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Secureworks in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Secureworks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Secureworks in the 1st quarter valued at $3,519,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Secureworks by 1,276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 123,769 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Secureworks by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 88,834 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Secureworks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,339,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Secureworks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,267,000. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

